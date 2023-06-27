Mankato Public Safety seeking vandal suspect

Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of criminal property damage.

The incident occurred Sunday, June 11 around 5 p.m. Surveillance cameras captured the unknown male suspect spray painting graffiti on the top floor of the Mankato Place ramp on Riverfront Dr.

The suspect was wearing an orange t-shirt, black sweatpants, a necklace, and bracelets. He was carrying an over-the-shoulder black bag.

Other suspects connected to the incident have been identified, according to police. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Public Safety at (507) 387-8725.