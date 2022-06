Mankato Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Mankato man.

Boyd Kramer, 79, was reported missing on June 13. He was last known to be in contact with his family around June 3, and they have concerns about his well-being and immediate health needs.

Foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information about Kramer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or (507) 387-8725.