Mankato Public Safety seeks public’s help to identify vandals

Mankato Public Safety is looking for several suspects involved in vandalizing property in two areas of the city.

Anyone with information for either case is asked to call public safety at (507) 387-8725 or 911.

At 1400 Monks Ave, two people vandalized five different locations in the area, according to a press release. Both suspects are white; one appears to be a female, the other a male. One suspect is wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, while the other is in a gray hooded sweatshirt. The suspects could be associated with a dark-colored truck.

A video from public safety shows the suspects spray painting a building with graffiti.



Two suspects are also sought for vandalism of property at Front & Cherry streets. Police say the first suspect is a white male wearing a brown shirt and brown pants.

The second suspect is also a white male wearing a green shirt and black pants. Both suspects may be associated with a Subaru Forester vehicle, according to police.