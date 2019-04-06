Mankato Public Safety: There are resources for those suffering with chemical dependancy

(Mankato, MN) – In light of the recent overdoses in North Mankato, police on the other side of the river are reminding those with chemical dependency issues that they have resources for help.

Commander Matt DuRose told media in a Friday meeting that police are reminding those suffering from addiction of Blue Earth County’s Yellow Line Project. The purpose of the program is to increase treatment options while saving money and keeping addicts out of jail.

The Yellow Line Project also makes it possible for residents of Blue Earth County to reach out to anyone in law enforcement for tools and resources so they can get the services necessary for their survival.

For more information on the award-winning Yellow Line Project, visit the website.

