Mankato Public Safety’s ‘Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light’ campaign underway

Mankato Public Safety’s “Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light” campaign began Thursday and runs through the end of the year.

The annual fire prevention effort includes a wreath display at the Public Safety Center that is lit with clear bulbs. When a preventable fire happens, one of those bulbs will be changed to red. If there is a fire that results in an injury, a bulb is changed to blue.

In 2022, there was one red bulb and one blue bulb lit for an accidental fire that injured one person.

Authorities say people can decrease the risk of fires during the holiday season by: