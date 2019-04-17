Mankato Public School to introduce new Ag & Food program

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato Area Public Schools are set to introduce a new program that will focus on farming in the coming year.

Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources (AFNR) will start in the fall of 2019. The program aims to provide an authentic, sustainable experience for students that will connect them with a career in agriculture.

A short discussion for anyone interested in learning more about the program and getting involved will be held Wednesday, April 17th from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at South Central College in room E-123. The meeting will include a course offering description and partnership opportunities.

For more information, contact Kim Mueller at kmuell1@isd77.k12.mn.us or (507) 207-4282.

