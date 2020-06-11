Mankato radio station to air program addressing racial tensions

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato radio station will air a broadcast aimed at addressing racial tensions in America.

Mix 99.1, part of Alpha Media, will carry United for Justice – A Day of Discussion, on Friday, June 12 starting at 10 a.m.

The program will address the pain that communities are going through due to to racial tensions in America, and will feature prominent national and local voices and figures.

“My hope is that people from all walks of life, all skin colors, and all political affiliations will take a moment to tune in and just spend some time doing nothing but listening, and then consider the ways you can help be a part of the change that is needed.” said Mix 99.1 Content Director and morning show host T.J. Palesotti.

Joining anchor host Nick Cannon will be Snoop Dogg, T.I, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and more.

Visit the United for Justice website for more information.