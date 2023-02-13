Mankato readies for pickleball court additions at Tourtellotte Park

The City of Mankato is getting ready for improvements to the pickleball courts at Tourtellotte Park.

The number of courts will increase from six to 12 as part of the 2023 Parks Capital Improvement Plan.

City staff is ready to proceed with design and advertisements for bids, according to a city council resolution.

The project originally included reconstruction of the parking lot adjacent to the courts, but that work will be delayed until summer 2024 due to the construction schedule for improvements to the pool.

The project is estimated at $478,673.71