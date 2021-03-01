Mankato restaurant owner dies in crash in California

A Mankato restaurant owner was killed in a crash in California.

Patrick Person, who co-owned a number of local restaurants, including Tav of the Ave, Pub 500, Number 4, and Dino’s Pizzeria, was part of an ownership group called the Mankato Independent Originals.

A Facebook post by Pub 500 called Person a “modern-day hospitality pioneer.”

Person was visiting California when he was killed. No further details about the crash were available.