Mankato Roommates Arrested For Marijuana Grow Operation

A pair of Mankato roommates are accused of drug sale and possession after large after a local drug task force uncovered a marijuana growth operation inside their home.

Twenty-three-year-old Jeramiah Keith Marion Moore and 22-year-old Andrea Fay Holthusen were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at their East Hickory Street home on September 19.

According to the criminal complaint, officers found marijuana paraphernalia in plain view as the entered the home. In another room, agents found a grow tent and a large amount of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags and mason jars. Flower pots, a small pool containing soil, and marijuana growing magazines were also located in the tent room.

Also found during the search was hallucinogenic mushrooms, MDMA pill, five pounds of marijuana in mason jars and sealed bags, THC oil, marijuana wax, vape pens, and equipment consistent with grow operations.

Nearly $7,000 in cash was also seized.

Holthusen told investigators she uses marijuana but didn’t know how much was in the house. She said the tent was intended to use to grow vegetables.

Moore declined to give a statement to police.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

