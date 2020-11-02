Mankato Salvation Army Opens Seasonal Day Shelter

The Salvation Army of Mankato has partnered with Connections Shelter to provide 24/7 shelter to individuals or families experiencing homelessness.

The day shelter will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, with a light meal offered at noon. Connections Shelter will provide nightly accommodations from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The partnership between the two organizations will eliminate a gap in service during the daytime hours.

Cash donations are being accepted for the program, but the Salvation Army is also seeking community partners to provide weekend meals to shelter guests.

The Salvation Army’s Northern Division has been serving Minnesota communities since 1886. These centers provide food, shelter, youth programs, and more, to nearly 590,000 people a year.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Photo: Facebook