Mankato school board member resigns

A member of the Mankato Area Public School board has resigned.

Darren Wacker, who was elected to the board in 2017, submitted his resignation effective immediately, according to a notice from the school district. Wacker served as board chair in 2019 and 2020.

The MAPS release did not give a reason for Wacker’s resignation, but SMN has reached out to him.

At the January 18 meeting, the MAPS school board will appoint an eligible district resident to complete Wacker’s term, which expires in December 2022.

Applications to fill the open seat will be accepted from December 22 through January 7 and are available at the district office in the Intergovernmental Center.

School board members around the country have been resigning in response to vitriol at school board meetings and threats towards board members.

Issues such as mask mandates and teaching critical race theory have been divisive in communities, with board members caught in the crossfire. The Associated Press reported in October that school board member resignations have tripled in Minnesota.

In September, St. Peter school board member Bill Soderlund resigned suddenly and without explanation.