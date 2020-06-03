Mankato School Board schedules special meeting to discuss board relations

(Mankato, MN) – The Mankato Area Public School Board has scheduled a special meeting to discuss member relations.

The meeting will be held on Friday, June 5 at 5:30 p.m. online.

Yesterday, board member Abdi Sabrie posted publicly on social media that he had been a victim of systemic racism that he says has plagued the District 77 board.

The board chair responded, also publicly, that he would schedule a meeting to discuss the allegations.