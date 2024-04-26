Mankato school partner with Mayo Clinic for ‘Wellness Week’

Mankato Area Public Schools and Mayo Clinic are teaming up to offer “Wellness Week,” an initiative aimed at promoting healthy habits for students and families.

Wellness Week will be April 29 through May 3 and will feature daily activities designed to encourage emotional regulation, hydration, physical activity, and overall well-being. Each day will focus on a specific them, offering practical tips and activities at school and at home.

Mellow Monday: Being able to regulate your emotions is crucial for building strong relationships and maintaining good health. Hydration Tuesday: Making healthy beverage choices is essential for overall health. By choosing water over sugary drinks, students can reduce the risk of excess weight gain and tooth decay. Move it Wednesday: (Move, bike, or walk to school day): Physical activity plays a vital role in improving mood, concentration, and learning abilities. Tasty Thursday: Food is fuel for your body. What you eat and drink gives your body energy to move and think. Healthy Sleep Friday: Quality sleep is essential for overall health and well-being, especially for children.



“We love partnering with Mayo Clinic Health System to champion wellness for our students, staff and families,” Dr. Paul Peterson, Superintendent of Mankato Area Public Schools. “An active, healthy lifestyle can be achieved in many ways, and this MAPS-Mayo connection demonstrates our shared commitment to support the well-being of our school community.”