Mankato schools announce Free Summer Meals program for children & teens

Mankato Area Public Schools will again offer its Free Summer Meals Program for children and teenagers.

The program provides nutritious meals to all children and teenagers ages 18 and younger throughout the summer. It aims to ensure that no child goes hungry during the summer break, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

“We are excited to offer free summer meals to children and teenagers in our community,” said Darcy Stueber, Director of Nutrition Services at Mankato Area Public Schools. “We understand the importance of providing nutritious meals during the summer break, and this program ensures that every child has access to healthy food throughout the summer months.”

From June 12 to August 19 (with the exception of July 3 to July 5), children and teens can enjoy free breakfast and lunch at various locations across the city. The meal hours are breakfast from 7:30 am to 8:30 am; lunch from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. Meals must be eaten on-site and pickup

The following sites will be serving meals during the program:

Eagle Lake Elementary (Door 2)

East High School (Door 1 or 20)

Franklin Elementary (Door 6)

Hoover Elementary (Door 2)

Kennedy Elementary (Door 3)

Monroe Elementary (Door 3) – Open from June 12th to July 21st (Closed July 3rd-7th)

Prairie Winds Middle School (Door 1) – Open from June 12th to August 11th (Closed July 3rd-7th)

Rosa Parks Elementary (Door 3) – Breakfast from 7:30 am to 8:30 am, Lunch from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Washington Elementary (Door 3)

West High School (Door 1)

The program is sponsored by the MAPS nutrition service.