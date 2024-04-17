Mankato schools announce Scott Kaminski as new facilities directors
April 17, 2024 8:37AM CDT
Mankato Area Public Schools has announced that Scott Kaminski has been selected as the new Director of Facilities and Safety.
Kaminski is currently the Facility Operations Manager for Mankato Area Public Schools. He previously served as the Buildings and Grounds Director at Janesville Waldorf Schools.
Kaminski was chosen from a pool of candidates in a competitive process. He’ll begin his new role on June 1.