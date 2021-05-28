Mankato schools’ FREE Summer Meal program starts in June

Mankato Area Public Schools are helping to make sure children are well-fed during the months that school isn’t in session.

The summer meal program begins June 10 and is available to anyone ages 18 and younger at no cost.

Meals can be picked up at the following locations Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

Eagle Lake Elementary (Door 2)

Hoover Elementary (Door 12)

Jefferson Elementary (Door 1)

Kennedy Elementary (Door 14)

Rosa Parks Elementary (Door 3)

Monroe Elementary, June 21 – August 6 (Door 3)

Dakota Meadows Middle School, July 6 to August 6 only (Door 7)

Prairie Winds Middle School, July 6 – August 6 only (Door 8)

East High School, beginning June 7 (Door 20)

West High School, beginning June 7 (Door 17)

The program ends August 20. All sites will be closed July 5.