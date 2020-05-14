Mankato schools making special plans for graduates

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato Public Schools sent a message to families detailing a plan to make graduation special for seniors, even if they can’t enjoy the traditional ceremony.

The letter, signed by Superintendent Paul Peterson, and the principals of West, East, and Central high schools was sent Monday.

Jointly, the faculty announced that individual students and families would be scheduled for a visit to their high school beginning on Monday, May 18. During that time, students will be filmed walking across the graduation stage in their cap and gown to receive their diploma. Families would also get a professional photo taken with the graduate and high school principal.

Graduation videos will be compiled for each high school, and the name of each graduate read as students receive diplomas. Student and staff speeches will also be included in the video. Ceremonies will be broadcast on public access television at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 4.

A one-year reunion for 2020 graduates is also in the works for June 2021, so this year’s grads have the opportunity to celebrate in a more traditional way.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has altered nearly every element of spring semester, and those who have looked forward to a traditional graduation ceremony will be disappointed that the school year is ending in such a non-traditional way,” said the message. “For many, graduation is the highlight of the high school experience, and we want nothing more than to honor students and celebrate this major life accomplishment in a special way.”