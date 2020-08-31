Mankato Schools set to start next week with new tiered busing schedule

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato Area Public schools are preparing for the upcoming school year, which will see a few changes.

Classes for the 2020-2021 school year will begin based on grade:

Grades 9-12 will start Tuesday, September 8

Grades K-8 will start on Thursday, September 10

Based on local public health data, students will begin the school year with a hybrid learning option, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hybrid option is a combination of in-person and distance learning.

Students will also begin a new two-tiered busing system, which the Mankato School Board approved late last year. The tiered busing system will affect school start and end times:

MAPS Preschool – 8 a.m. start time

Elementary Schools – 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (1:40 p.. hybrid end time)

Bridges Community School – 8:20 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. (2 p.m. hybrid end time)

Dakota Meadows & Prairie Winds Middle Schools – 8:35 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

East & West High Schools – 8:45 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.

Bus ridership will be at 50% bus capacity or less during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bus supervisors will also be available to assist riders with face coverings and social distancing protocols.