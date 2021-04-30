Mankato schools surpass 500 total COVID cases

With the addition of 18 new coronavirus cases reported in the district over the last week, Mankato Area Public Schools has surpassed 500 total infections since the start of the school year.

The number of cases between April 8 and April 14 was down by two compared to the previous week’s report of 20.

During the same reporting period, 140 students and staff were quarantined.

So far, there have been 509 infections in the school district since classes began in September.