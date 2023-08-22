Mankato schools vote to hold bond referendum

A referendum vote is coming this fall for voters in the MankatoArea Public School District.

The school board voted unanimously Monday night to hold a facilities bond referendum this fall.

Two questions will be included in the November election.

First, the school district is asking voters to approve $105 million in bonds to fund “critical needs” related to safety, early learning access, and learning and wellness spaces. Specifics include secure entrances at all schools, enhanced cybersecurity measures, storm shelters, classroom renovations, early learning expansions, and updates to academic and athletic spaces.

The second referendum question will apply only if the first question passes. It will ask voters to approve $15 million to enhance outdoor activity spaces, including stadium improvements at Mankato East and West high schools.

“This bond referendum is a significant step toward ensuring that our schools remain safe, vibrant, and equipped for 21st-century learning,” said Dr. Paul Peterson, superintendent of MAPS. “We believe it’s an investment in our community’s future, one that will benefit our students and the entire Mankato area for years to come.”