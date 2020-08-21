Mankato Schools will begin year with hybrid model

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato Area Public Schools has will start the 2020 school year with a hybrid learning model.

The hybrid plan was approved by the school board during a special meeting Thursday night.

Elementary students will attend school in-person in grade-level pods, with an early dismissal time. Middle school students would be broken into two groups that will alternate between in-person and distance learning. High school students will be separated into three groups that will rotate between in-person and distance learning.

Parents can also opt for full-time distance learning.

The decision was made based on guidance issued by the Minnesota Department of Health. The latest data shows Blue Earth County about 22 COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents, and Nicollet County with about 20 cases per 10,000 residents. The state recommends in-person learning for counties with only ten or fewer cases per 10,000 residents.

The learning model is subject to change any time throughout the school year, should the pandemic worsen. Mankato’s back to school plan also includes options for in-person and distance learning.