Mankato schools will close starting Monday

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato Area Public Schools will close starting Monday, ahead of the statewide closure announced Sunday by Governor Tim Walz.

An update from Superintendent Paul Peterson Sunday afternoon announced schools would close Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

Governor Walz had ordered all schools closed for eight days beginning Wednesday, March 18 as Minnesota ramps up to combat the spread of COVID-19. The closure was intended to give Minnesota School staff time to prepare and adapt for remote learning.

The closure includes the cancellation of all MAPS activities, events, and programs, according to the notice. ACES after school child care was also included in the cancellations.