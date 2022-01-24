Mankato science teacher wins trip to Antarctica

A Mankato high school teacher has won a spring trip to Antarctica.

Julia Battern, a teacher and coach with Mankato Area Public Schools for 11 years, won the trip with the 2041 Foundation. Battern is a science teacher at Mankato East High School and is also the head varsity girls basketball coach at Mankato West.

The trip, which is from March 17 to March 28, will be sponsored by Onward Energy.

Battern said she applied for the opportunity at the urging of her colleagues. “The thought of actually stepping foot onto the continent of Antarctica and exploring an undeveloped, pristine environment is so humbling and exciting, something I never would have imagined I’d have the opportunity to do,” she said.

In September, Onward Energy announced that they were interested in sponsoring a MAPS faculty member to travel to Antarctica with 2041 Foundation to learn more about the impact of global climate change. Battern was selected out of 21 candidates who had submitted video applications.

MAPS will trace Battern’s journey and will share more information with the public soon.