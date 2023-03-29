Mankato seeking community input on Erlandson Park playground equipment

The City of Mankato is seeking community input on a playground design for Erlandson Park on N Belmont Dr.

There are several ways to share input:

Attend an in-person come-and-go open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, April 6, at Washington Elementary School, 1100 Anderson Drive.

Share input online at Every Voice Mankato.

Download and print a ballot and deliver or mail by April 10 to: City of Mankato

Attention: Public Information and Community Engagement

Intergovernmental Center

10 Civic Center Plaza

Mankato, MN 56001

The playground equipment in Erlandson Park is scheduled for replacement in 2023 because of its age, condition, and challenges in finding replacement parts. Other work planned includes adding curbing and drainage. The proposed work is estimated at $250,000.

The project was identified in Mankato’s Community Investment Plan as part of the parks capital replacement fund. For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.