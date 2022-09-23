Mankato seeking public input on drone useage

The City of Mankato has purchased drones that will be used in various city departments by trained staff.

Mankato Public Safety will be using the drone, so the city must adopt a policy specific to how the drone will be used by law enforcement.

Community members are encouraged to provide input through Tuesday, October 4th at Every Voice Mankato or by contacting Jeremy Clifton by email or phone (507) 387-8782.

Comments about the policy can also be made at the City Council meeting on Oct 11 at 6 p.m.

To receive a copy of the model policy by mail or email, call (507) 387-8782.