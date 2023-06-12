Mankato Seeks Community Input on a Park Name

The City of Mankato is seeking the public’s input on a park name for an open public space on Old Highway 66.

The space is classified as a nature park area, with access to fishing, a regional trail, and a walking trail. The space has no official name. Two Indigenous names are being considered as part of the city’s work with indigenous peoples:

Mni Waṡte (wash-TAY): meaning “good water.”

Owaŋka (oh-WAHN-kah): meaning an area or space.

Community members can vote for either of those names or provide another suggestion at Every Voice Mankato.

