Mankato selects photo contest winners

The city has selected twelve photo contest winners, whose pictures will be featured in Manktao’s 2022 print calandar.

First place winner is Terri Michels. Michels’ photo Down the Lazy River will be featured on the 2022 city calandar cover.

Second place winner is Mary Kay Gossch, whose photo Pondering the Beauty will be featured on the cover of the fall/winter edition of “City News.”

Both photos are enlarged and framed with engraved plates and placed in the Intergovernmental Center at 10 Civic Center Plaza.

Here are the rest of the monthly winners: