Mankato selects photo contest winners
The city has selected twelve photo contest winners, whose pictures will be featured in Manktao’s 2022 print calandar.
First place winner is Terri Michels. Michels’ photo Down the Lazy River will be featured on the 2022 city calandar cover.
Second place winner is Mary Kay Gossch, whose photo Pondering the Beauty will be featured on the cover of the fall/winter edition of “City News.”
Both photos are enlarged and framed with engraved plates and placed in the Intergovernmental Center at 10 Civic Center Plaza.
Here are the rest of the monthly winners:
- January, Sunrise Over Silos by Daniel Burhop, Mankato
- February, Blue Earth County Courthouse Looking Up by Aidan Gravelle, Vernon Center
- March, Downtown Silos by Stacy Wachtel, Lake Crystal
- April, Down the Lazy River by Terri Michels, Mankato
- May, One Bright Star by Chris Brand, Lake Crystal
- June, Sibley Park by Sarah Denn, Cleveland
- July, Fireworks, by Mansoor Ahmad, Mankato
- August, Ott Cabin by Rivers Nelson, Mankato
- September, Reflections by Tanner Luetjens, Mankato
- October, Pondering the Beauty by Mary Kay Gosch, Mankato
- November, Betsy has an Autumn Adventure by Maranda Miller, St. Peter
- December, The Snowy Neighborhood by Ryan Sollinger Mankato