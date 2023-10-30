Mankato shooting victim identified; death ruled homicide

The shooting death of a man who was found wounded on a Mankato street early Saturday has been ruled a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Buay Duer Juk, of Mankato.

Mankato Public Safety responded to the 300 block of Balcerzak Dr shortly after midnight for multiple reports of sounds of gunfire. First responders found Juk lying in the street with apparent gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were performed and Juk was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness reported seeing a man flee the area on foot after the shooting. The man was described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a tall, thin build, weighing approximately 160 lbs, and wearing black clothing with the hood up.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Mankato Public Safety.