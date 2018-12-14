Mankato Shopko Pharmacy To Close

Although it survived a number of store closures around the nation, it’s has confirmed that the Shopko Mankato store will close their pharmacy in just days.

The pharmacist on duty – who requested not to be named – at the Madison Avenue store confirmed the closure, saying that the pharmacy would officially close for good at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 18. “We’ll be closed for filling any new prescriptions. We’ll still be here for a couple more hours for any pickups. So if anyone has prescriptions to pick up they need to get that done now before we close.”

The change is apparently corporate wide, according to the employees at the Mankato store pharmacy. “As a pharmacy we did very well, so we thought we were safe. Basically, any Shopko that’s in close proximity to a Hy-Vee got bought.”

According to the pharmacist, Hy-Vee has purchased the pharmacy files, and any prescriptions not pick up will be returned to the files and transferred to Hy-Vee. That doesn’t mean that customers are bound to Hy-Vee, but they will need to call the store to have their prescription transferred to their pharmacy of choice.

Shopko Mankato pharmacy employees say there are eight people employed in the pharmacy.

The corporate store based out of Wisconsin hasn’t replied to SMN’s request’s for information.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

