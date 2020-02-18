Mankato Snow Emergency Kicks in Tonight at 8

Beginning at 8 p.m. tonight (Tuesday, February 18), Mankato is in a snow emergency until 8 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, February 19). During a snow emergency there is no parking on streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently.

The only exception is where streets are posted “seasonal no parking” (which only affects a small amount of streets in the city). See detailed information about the exception. View a video and learn about snow and ice removal operations in Mankato online.

During a snow emergency, temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps. During a snow emergency, parking is also allowed in yards.

Be one of the first to know about snow emergencies in Mankato:

For all the latest about snow emergencies in Mankato call 387-9001, 24-hours.

Source & Photo: City of Mankato