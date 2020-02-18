Mankato Snow Emergency Kicks in Tonight at 8
Beginning at 8 p.m. tonight (Tuesday, February 18), Mankato is in a snow emergency until 8 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, February 19). During a snow emergency there is no parking on streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently.
The only exception is where streets are posted “seasonal no parking” (which only affects a small amount of streets in the city). See detailed information about the exception. View a video and learn about snow and ice removal operations in Mankato online.
During a snow emergency, temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps. During a snow emergency, parking is also allowed in yards.
Be one of the first to know about snow emergencies in Mankato:
- subscribe to receive snow emergency alerts by text message.
- sign-up for snow emergency information by email.
- on Twitter.com, follow @MktoSnowAlerts for snow emergencies; @CityOfMankato
for all city news alerts; or @MktoStreets for street conditions, street maintenance and water main breaks
- on Facebook.com, subscribe to Mankato Snow Emergency or City of Mankato
- go online to mankatomn.gov
For all the latest about snow emergencies in Mankato call 387-9001, 24-hours.
Source & Photo: City of Mankato