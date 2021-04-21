Mankato Stabbing Suspect Sought

A warrant has been issued for a Mankato man accused of stabbing one woman and injuring another.

Police say Travehl Jimmi Kelker, 32, fled the scene of a Mankato home Monday after he allegedly choked and stabbed a woman who had recently broken up with him.

Another woman who attempted to assist the victim was assaulted and threatened by Kelker, according to court documents.

One of the victims told police she’d called off her wedding with Kelker because of an unreported incident in which Kelker had strangled her. When she asked him to leave the apartment, he grabbed her by the throat and forced her against the wall, according to a criminal complaint filed in Blue Earth County Court Tuesday.

A second woman tried to intervene, but Kelker threatened to assault her, so she grabbed a kitchen knife to defend herself. Kelker let go of the victim, but produced his own knife, lunged at the woman, and threatened to kill her says the complaint.

Kelker stabbed his ex in the leg, and her hands were cut while trying to defend the woman, according to the charging document. He allegedly pushed past his ex and kicked the woman in her chest twice.

Kelker fled the apartment when the women called 911.

Responding police say the ex-girlfriend was visibly shaken by the assault, had blood on her hands, and a puncture-type stab wound that was dripping blood.

Both women were transported to a hospital.

Kelker faces felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence, and domestic assault.

Police say Kelker has two previous domestic assault violence-related convictions out of Ramsey County.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com