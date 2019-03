(Mankato, MN) – The suspect in a twelve-hour standoff earlier this week in Mankato has been charged with violating a no-contact order.

Joshua Raymond Armendariz, 38, of Mankato, was charged in Blue Earth County Court yesterday with the felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint, police Armendariz refused to surrender when police tried to arrest him on a Blue Earth County warrant on March 19th at a 5th Street home. The standoff, which would last 12 hours, began just before midnight.

The owner of the home where Armendariz barricaded himself told police that he had been living at the home since his release from jail. The woman said that she and her two daughters have been victims of domestic violence at the hands of Armendariz in the past. A no-contact order signed by a judge in January 2018 was also still in effect, according to court documents.

Armendariz was eventually arrested without incident.

