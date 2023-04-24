Mankato standoff suspect charged

Charges have been filed against the suspect of a nearly two-day standoff with police last week.

Walter Brown, 29, no address listed, was charged Friday with felony counts of 1st and 2nd-degree assault, possession of a firearm, and a firearm violation by a felon convicted of a crime of violence in Blue Earth County Court

Police tried to apprehend Brown on Tuesday after he allegedly took his 2-year-old son from the child’s mother without permission in late March.

Police say Brown fled on foot and fired a shot at the pursuing officer, then ran into a nearby apartment, where he stayed for nearly two days as police tried to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

A criminal complaint says officers found two firearms in the bathroom ceiling of the apartment where Brown was holed up during the standoff.

Police say Brown is a violent felon who is prohibited for life from possessing firearms or ammunition. Police say he has previous convictions for felony domestic assault, 2nd-degree burglary, and possession of a firearm/ammunition after a crime of violence. He’s currently booked in the Blue Earth County Jail.