Mankato teen accused of rape

A Mankato teen is accused of raping a teen girl last August.

Joshua Moreno Romnes Barton, 17, was charged with first and third-degree counts of criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Barton asked the victim (under age 16, and older than 13) repeatedly if he could join her in the shower, which she refused.

The victim apparently asked her friend to guard the bathroom door, but Barton physically overpowered the girl and entered the bathroom, where he allegedly raped the teen and bit her on various areas of her body.

According to the criminal complaint, police observed bite marks on the victim’s face and neck, which were red and swollen five hours after the alleged incident.

The victim escaped the bathroom when her ride arrived to pick her up, according to the complaint.

Barton admitted to police he had sex with the victim, but claimed it was consensual and said he had proof on Snapchat. Police searched his phone, but court documents say nothing of value was found.

The criminal complaint says Barton is currently at a juvenile detention facility, so a warrant has been requested.

In Minnesota, a juvenile over the age of 14 charged with a felony offense can be tried as an adult.