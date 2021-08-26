Mankato teen battles COVID in ICU

Kian Olson should be starting his sophomore year of college, but instead, the 19-year-old is fighting for his life, stricken with COVID-19.

The Mankato native tested positive for the virus on August 17. Two days later, he went to urgent care and was admitted to the emergency room, where he was kept overnight, according to a Caring Bridge post by his mother, Nissa Sugden.

Kian was released the following day with COVID-19 pneumonia, but Sugen says he was back in the ER by the next day (Aug 21), this time admitted to Intensive Care.

Kian’s mother says her son wasn’t vaccinated because of his strong beliefs, but, she says, he regrets his decision and is planning to get the shot as soon as possible.

Less than a week after his diagnosis, on Monday, Kian Olson was intubated and put on a ventilator. As of early Thursday morning, he remained intubated in ICU. His mother continues to post the story of his COVID battle on Caring Bridge.

Kian’s friends and family have started a Go Fund Page to help with his medical expenses, which has raised nearly $4,000 to date.