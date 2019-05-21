Mankato To Lose Another Retailer As Dressbarn Announces Closure Of All Stores

Dressbarn will close all 650 store locations, the parent company announced Monday.

The company’s owner, Ascena Retail Group Inc., also owns Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, and Loft and says it was to focus on its more profitable brands.

The company didn’t specify when the stores would close.  About 6,800 people are employed by the retailer.

There are 13 Dressbarn stores in Minnesota, including the Mankato Heights Plaza location.

Dressbarn has been in existence since 1962.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

 

