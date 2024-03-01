Mankato Township Commission recommends against public works facility

River 105 River 105 Logo

A township commission voted 4-1 last night against a public works facility at County Road 90 and Stoltzman Rd. 

Blue Earth County is seeking a conditional use permit from Mankato Township to build a new facility, which would be used as a base for road maintenance crews. 

The commission’s vote was on a motion recommending the denial of the permit. 

The Mankato Township Board’s meeting to vote on the permit will be next Wednesday at 6 p.m. at  788 S. Victory Drive

