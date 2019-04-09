Mankato Under Winter Storm Watch: Up to 15 Inches Possible

A winter storm watch has been expanded and now includes the Mankato area.

The National Weather Service says snow totals could reach 7-15 inches with winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

Here’s the updated language from the National Weather Service.

“A significant winter storm system is possible across a large part of the Upper Midwest starting Wednesday evening, and lasting through Friday afternoon. Light precipitation will begin to develop late Tuesday night, and into Wednesday morning in far southern Minnesota. A mixture of snow and rain will occur in far southern Minnesota, with little or no snowfall expected. Any snow that falls Wednesday morning will likely partially melt during the day.

By late Wednesday afternoon, and into Thursday night, this is when the bulk of the precipitation will fall across southern Minnesota, and into west central Wisconsin. Confidence has increased that a band of moderate to heavy snow will likely arrive Wednesday evening and continue through Thursday. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be possible at times.

Winds will increase Wednesday night as the system lifts northeastward. Winds will likely gust to 40 to 50 mph on Thursday. This will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Blizzard conditions will be possible. In addition, periods of mixed precipitation of rain, and sleet will be possible at times, mainly in southern Minnesota. Snowfall will taper off and winds should subside Friday.

Additional updates to this Winter Storm Watch is possible, with the watch possibly expanding farther south or north. This is dependent on the exact track of the storm.”