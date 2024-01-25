Mankato, Waseca Walmart stores getting extensive remodels

Walmart stores in Waseca and Mankato are getting an extensive remodel.

Construction at both locations is expected to begin soon and should be completed this spring.

Josh Havens, Walmart Corporate Director of Global Communications says both stores will be redesigned to deliver a more modern shopping experience.

Customers can expect to see a new look on the interior and exterior of the stores, with new paint and flooring, modernized restrooms, brighter lighting, and new signage.

Havens says the renovations will include a front-end transformation, such as increased checkout options – including staffed lanes and self-checkout, more shopping carts, and larger online pickup and delivery areas.

The new store layout will feature displays that allow customers to see and touch products out of the box.

Renovations also include an expanded pharmacy, an updated customer service area, and a mother’s room for nursing.

Stores in Owatonna and Rochester are also scheduled to be remodeled, with construction beginning in spring and summer, respectively.