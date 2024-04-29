Mankato water main flushing begins Monday

The City of Mankato will flush water mains from Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3.

Flushing hours are scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for the convenience of residents. The following schedule will be used:

Section 1

West Mankato, lower and upper, and downtown area going north to Lime Street

Section 2

Lime Street from North Riverfront Drive to North Seventh Street and everything north and west of city limits; West of Monks Avenue and Glenwood Avenue South-Minnesota State University, Mankato area to Hiniker Mill Road

Section 3

East of Monks Avenue and south of Hoffman Road, Prairie Winds development and Viking Terrace area

Section 4

Hilltop area north of Glenwood Avenue to Highway 14 and north of Hoffman Road to Madison Avenue

Section 5

Hilltop area east of Kennedy Street and north of Madison Avenue and Highway 14

Water mains are routinely flushed to clean the distribution system. Avoid or limit water usage during flushing operations, because although the water is safe to drink, it may stain. It is best to allow at least an hour after daily flushing operations for the water to clear.

CLICK HERE TO SEE A WATER FLUSHING SCHEDULE & MAP