Mankato water main flushing starts Sunday

(Mankato, MN) – The City of Mankato will begin flushing water mains on Sunday.

Flushing hours are scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. daily through May 1 for resident convenience.

A water flushing schedule and map is available on the city’s website.

Water mains are flushed routinely to clean the distribution system. During flushing operations, residents should avoid using water until an hour after the flushing. The water is safe to drink, but it could stain, according to a press release from the city.