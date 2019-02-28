Mankato West student is a National Merit Scholar finalist

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato West student has been selected as a National Merit Scholar finalist.

Lucas Guo has an opportunity to win a National Merit Scholarship. Winners are selected based on their academic record, test scores, information about activities, and leadership.

Students who apply must have an official written recommendation from the high school they attended and must complete an essay.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)