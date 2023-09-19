Mankato wins national communications award
September 19, 2023 12:00PM CDT
The City of Mankato has been recognized with an “Award of Excellence,” from the City-County Communications & Marketing Association at a national conference earlier this month.
Mankato was recognized for its communications and engagement efforts for Alexander Park on East Main St.
Those efforts laid the foundation for how the City now engages with the community on park projects, including listening to local youth who likely live near the parks.