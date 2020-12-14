Mankato woman, 2 others injured in crash north of St. Peter

A Mankato woman and two others were injured late Sunday morning in a crash north of St. Peter.

The crash happened at 11:30 a.m. in Lake Prairie Township in Nicollet County.

A state patrol crash report says A Pontiac Grand Prix and a Peterbilt semi were both northbound on Highway 169, when the two vehicles collided as the semi was attempting to change lanes.

The Pontiac was driven by Tierra Monae Williams, 26, of Mankato. A 21-year-old New York woman and an 18-year-old Brooklyn Park woman were passengers in the car. The three women were transported to River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter with non-life threatening injuries.

Jamie Shawn Olson, 47, of Prior Lake, was driving the semi. He wasn’t injured, according to the patrol’s crash report.