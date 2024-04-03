Mankato woman accused of intentionally crashing into vehicle

A Mankato woman is accused of damaging a vehicle by intentionally crashing into it with her van.

Katie Sue Long, 38, was charged Monday with 1st-degree damage to property, a felony, in Blue Earth County Court.

According to a criminal complaint:

A male victim was at home and had opened his garage door in preparation for leaving the home. While still inside the house, he heard a loud bang that shook the home, then another loud bang in the garage.

The man witnessed Long crash into a second victim’s vehicle, which was parked in the man’s driveway. The vehicle was pushed off the driveway as a result of the crash.

Police arrived and detained Long, who smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech.

A neighbor told police Long struck her vehicle, which was parked in her garage, then drove next door and struck the vehicle in the driveway.

Police found damage on the man’s vehicle and the vehicle parked in the driveway.

Damages were estimated at $3,000.

Long is also charged with misdemeanor reckless driving.