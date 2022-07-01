Mankato woman accused of stealing from stroke victim under her care

A Mankato woman is accused of stealing more than $7,000 from a stroke victim under her care.

Kristina Marie Vaughan, 32, was charged Thursday with felony counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and theft in Blue Earth County Court.

A criminal complaint says Vaughan was the main caregiver for a man who’d had a stroke 12 years earlier. She moved in with the victim several years ago to help with tasks such as writing checks, grocery shopping, and cooking.

In May of 2022, the victim’s bank contacted his son about suspicious activity on his father’s account. Court documents say the son and the bank concluded Vaughan had been stealing from the victim for some time.

Investigators say Vaughan initially claimed she only made purchases with the victim’s account when it was directly related to him. Police say she later admitted to using his account to purchase clothing and pay bills.

Vaughan and a Blue Earth County detective went through bank records that dated back to November 2020. Vaughan admitted to $7,249.81 worth of purchases, according to the complaint.