Mankato woman arrested after low-speed chase

A Mankato woman is behind bars after she allegedly led police on a low-speed chase.

Yesterday morning shortly before 8 a.m., North Mankato police attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Carlson Dr and Lookout Dr for a traffic violation. Police say the driver, 55-year-old Ellen Koenigs, refused to stop.

Police followed Koenigs’s vehicle with lights and sirens activated as it traveled at speeds around 15 to 25 mph southbound on Lookout Dr and eventually onto several roads in the Commerce Dr area.

Other officers arrived to assist and tried to box in Koenigs’s car on Lor Ray Dr. and again in a church parking lot. Police say that’s when Koenig drove around officers and fled.

Police say officers pursued Koenigs’s vehicle from the Lee Blvd hill, to Lookout Dr, then Highway 169 before she took the Riverfront Dr exit into Mankato.

Koenig was stopped at the 100 block of Moreland Ave and was taken into custody at the Nicollet County Jail without further incident. She’s facing potential charges of felony fleeing police and misdemeanor driving after suspension.