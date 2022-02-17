Mankato woman arrested on drug sale charges

A Mankato woman was arrested Wednesday as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Casey Ann Voneschen, 45, was booked in the Blue Earth County Jail on charges of first-degree drug sales and possession.

Minnesota Valley Drug Task Force agents executed a search warrant at Voneschen’s rental on the 300 block of North Broad St, where they allegedly found 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine and evidence of drug sales.

Taskforce Commander Jeff Wersal says agents have already seized as much meth this year as in all of 2021.