Mankato woman charged in charged in early morning injury crash

A Mankato woman has been criminally charged following an early morning crash that left one of her passengers unconscious and two others with head injuries.

Shanlynn Ann Inglis, 20, was charged with felony criminal vehicular operation Monday in Blue Earth County court.

Police responded just after 3 a.m. to the crash at Grace Ct and Lewis St. A criminal complaint says Inglis had bloodshot, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol. Police say she failed multiple field sobriety tests. A portable breathalyzer put her blood alcohol content at .22, according to the complaint.

Inglis was also charged with gross misdemeanor DWI. She was previously convicted of driving while impaired in Aug 2020, according to the complaint.